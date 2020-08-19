Maverick Bikes Partners with OAR to Support Released Inmates

Maverick Bikes & Café has joined Opportunities, Alternatives and Resources or OAR, a charity dedicated to helping recently released correctional inmates, to give bicycles to those in need.

“America is all about second chances and we love a comeback,” Maverick founder Robert Bagnall said.“I know that if I never had a second chance in life I would not have been in a position to have this shop and help these people put the pieces back together. With OAR, not only can we get them to work or the doctor or the grocery store, we can give them a second shot at life. too.”

The program is supported by the donations from area residents who offer bikes they no longer use that can be repaired, restored and redeployed to those who desperately need them, he said.

With a mission to promote cycling and rider safety,Maverick acceptstax-deductible bicycle and cycling accessory donations and also operates a full retail store for new and used bicycles, parts and accessories and a high-level service center.

Learn more atrevolutionsmaverickllc.com.