Loudoun United Defeated in First Home Game of 2020

For the first time in exactly 10 months, Loudoun United FC’s home stadium this week once again roared with the cheers of hundreds of fans.

The team Wednesday night played its sixth game of the 2020 season, against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in front of a crowd of less than 500. It was the team’s first home game at Segra Field since Oct. 19 last year, following a more than four-month break in the USL Championship season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a 96-minute match, Loudoun fell to Pittsburgh 2-0.

The game saw Pittsburgh score both of its goals within the first 11 minutes of the match, with three shots on goal for both teams. Five players were cited for unsporting behavior, three of whom were Loudoun United players. The match was frequently paused for three-minute breaks for the players to cool down while competing in the summer heat.

Head Coach Ryan Martin said being able to play a game at home was “unbelievable.” “To just be able to step out on the field was great, but just to have people in the stands and whether it was just loved ones and family and friends or locals who just wanted to get out of the house to the stampede, it’s just exciting,” he said.

Loudoun United is ranked fourth in Group F of the USL Championship standings, which includes five teams. So far this season, the team has taken one victory, lost four games and tied once.

Loudoun next plays Hartford Athletic this Sunday in Connecticut. The team’s next home game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29 against the New York Red Bulls II—a team Loudoun beat 2-1 earlier this month. After that, it will play four more home games this year.

Since the $15 million Segra Field stadium opened in August 2019, Loudoun United has played a total of 13 games at home—winning five, losing six and drawing in two.

