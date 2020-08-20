Louise Julia, 1924-2020

Louise Julia, of Leesburg, passed in her sleep on the evening of July 2 after a long battle with the afflictions of age and Covid-19. She was 95, and lived a life consumed by a relentless devotion to her family and to making friends everywhere she went.

She is survived by her son Tom (Broadlands, VA), her grandsons Tommy “TJ” (Los Angeles, CA) and Jared (Broad- lands, VA), her granddaughter Jennifer (Albuquerque, NM), and her granddaughter Kristin, husband Zach, and great grandson Trey (Aldie, VA). Louise is also survived by family and friends in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia, including her nephews Alan (New York City, NY) and Steven, and his wife Janet (Burke, VA). Her devoted husband, Alfred, passed in 1988, and Louise lived on her own for all the years since, eventually relocating from Hackensack, New Jersey, to Northern Virginia where she reluctantly ceded her independence to assisted living, then long term nursing care at Heritage Hall of Leesburg.

Born July 24, 1924, Louise was raised in New York, lived around the world, and was effusive in sharing her memories of life in New York City, Munich, Caracas, all things Italian, and her favorite crooner, Frank Sinatra. She was passionate about politics, history, and world affairs, and would routinely answer the phone by asking the caller to wait a moment while she lowered Sinatra or the news playing in the background.

A celebration of the life of Louise Julia will be held on Saturday, August 22, with a gathering at 10 AM followed by a service at 11 AM. Please visit www.colonialfuner- alhome.com for condolences, donations, and flowers.