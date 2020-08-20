One Loudoun, Alamo to Launch Drive-In Movies

One Loudoun has teamed up with its anchor tenant Alamo Drafthouse to bring back the nostalgia and convenience of the drive-in movie theater experience to the Ashburn development.

The collaboration gave birth to the Alamo Drive-In at One Loudoun, and the big screen will debut for its first audience Thursday, Aug. 27, and run through the month of November. Drive-in movie theaters have been given new life in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, offering an outdoor, open air experience and safe social distancing within one’s own car, at a time when many modern-day movie theaters have been shuttered for months. It is estimated there are only a little more than 300 drive-in movie theaters remaining in the U.S., compared to almost 6,000 indoor movie theaters nationwide.

Approximately 175 cars can be accommodated for each movie viewing at the Alamo Drive-In, at a cost of $30/car, which includes admission for up to two patrons. Additional fees will be assessed for additional passengers. Each car will also have the opportunity to order from Alamo’s menu, with the food delivered directly to the car. Outside food is not permitted, with the exception of ready-to-eat items from nearby One Loudoun merchants. Alcohol is not permitted on the premises.

The drive-in will debut next Thursday with the premiere of Marvel’s “The New Mutants.” Each movie will begin at dusk, around 8:45 or 9 p.m., and entry is not permitted once the feature begins. The drive-in lot will open 90 minutes prior to the movie’s showing. One movie will be screened per evening initially, with the possibility of double features as it begins getting darker as the year progresses.

Future titles to be screened at the drive-in include other new releases like “Tenet” and “Bill & Ted Face the Music”, and old favorites including “Jurassic Park”, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Back to the Future.” It is anticipated that the drive-in will rotate between classic family films and new releases.

To purchase tickets or for more information, go to drafthouse.com/northern-virginia/movies/drive-in-movies.