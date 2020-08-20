Randall, Burk Join Regional Leaders in Push for Post Office Support

Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk were among 12 mayors and chairpersons who signed a letter to the Northern Virginia region’s members of Congress asking them to fund and support the United States Postal Service.

The letter comes from the Northern Virginia Regional Commission.

The postal service became the center of controversy after newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major Republican donor and fundraiser with a multimillion dollar ownership stake in a UPS subcontractor, moved quickly tocutback service including eliminating overtime and removing some mail-sorting machines around the country. Those moves attracted public outcry and lawsuits from Democratic state Attorneys General across the country, including Mark Herring in Virginia, and DeJoy has since said he is putting those changes on hold.

Simultaneously, President Donald J. Trump has said he is holding up additional funding for the post office to make it more difficult for states to pursue vote-by-mail programs in November.

On Wednesday, city and county leaders across Northern Virginia signed a letter to Sens. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) along with Reps. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-VA-10), Donald Beyer (D-VA-8), Gerald Connolly (D-VA-11), and Rob Wittman (R-VA-1).

That letter also lists some of the functions for which local governments rely on the post office, ranging from delivering tax bills, to civil process in the courts, to sending out business licenses. The letter calls the post office “an important partner in making our local governments work.”

“The USPS is a vital federal service,” it reads. “We express our full support for the USPS and respectfully request that they be provided the necessary funding and equipment to ensure the excellent service necessary to provide to the residents, local governments and businesses in our communities as in the past.”

The letter is signed by the other members of the regional council including the mayors and chairpersons of Fairfax County and city, Prince William County, Arlington County, Alexandria, Manassas Park, Herndon, Vienna, Dumfries and Falls Church.

Read the full letter here.