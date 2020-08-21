32 Step Up to Help Create Purcellville Police Advisory Group

The Purcellville Town Council is finding strong interest in its effort to form a citizen committee to advise the Town Council on police operations. More than 30 people have submitted letters of interest to help get the nine-member panel up and running.

In June, former councilman Nedim Ogelman and 21-year town resident Molly Magoffin proposed the town create a Community Policing Advisory Committeethat would work to “enhance communication between the [Town Council], the Police Department and Purcellville’s residents, businesses and visitors, on all issues related to how Purcellville enforces its laws,”according to the July 29 proposed mission document. The committee is also proposed to help the Police Department budget its funds—a portion of which could be allocated to the advisory group to pay for members toattend community policing courses.

The committee is proposed to include nine community members all appointed by the Town Council, which “should make selections based on principles of inclusivity and diversity,”according to the proposed mission document from July 14.

On July 28, the Town Council voted to initiate an ordinance to create the committee. On Aug. 11, the town released a statement calling for emails from residents interested in assisting with the creation of the committee. Town Clerk Diana Hays received interest from 32 residents.

Some individuals emailed with interest in serving on the committee, while most emailed with interest in just helping with its formation.

Mayor Kwasi Fraser saidthat it was “highly unorthodox” for the town staff to call on residents to help draft an ordinance creating a committee in the first place, and that the Town Council did not direct staff to solicit that resident input. He said residents typically provide their input during a public hearing, which is scheduled for Sept. 8.

“I have never experienced town staff soliciting citizen input during the ordinance drafting stage of our legislative process without explicit guidance from the Town Council,” he said.

Other concerns center on the question of why the town is looking to form a committee to advise the council on policing matters. Councilman Ted Greenlysaid that, although he feels the town is trying to solve a problem that doesn’t exist within the ranks of the police force, forming the committee is “not actually a bad idea.”

Greenly said he is hesitant to endorse portions of the proposed mission statement since “it reads to me as a strong handed attempt oversee the PD.”

“I know of at least two interested individuals who are clearly in the defund camp or line of thinking. I also know of individuals who very happy with our PD and are interested,” he said. “We just need to find folks who are willing to listen to both sides and present ideas.”

Police Chief Cynthia McAlister said she or Deputy Police Chief Dave Dailey should be included in the group as a non-voting member. “Otherwise, how do they ever learn how the department functions?” she asked.

Fraser said that when the committee is formed and is ready for appointments, the Town Council will “follow our already fair and inclusive application and interview process along with any agreed to changes resulting from the [Sept. 8] public hearing.”

Councilman Tip Stinnette said the council should make selectionsbased on principles of inclusivity and diversityand would also consider appointing a police officer as a non-voting member.

McAlister said she’s hopeful the Town Council will keep inclusivity in mind when appointing members to the committee.

Among those submitting letters of interest in the committee are two former council members and the daughter of one sitting council member.

The interested residents are: Christopher Baltimore; Sheila Carpenter; former 12-year councilwoman and 2020 mayoral candidate Beverly Chiasson; Brian Damewood; Chris Hansford; Lana Hunanian; Rick Krens; Megan Lockwood; Jordan Lunara; William McCann; former councilman Doug McCollum; David Meistrich; Christie Morgan; Ogelman’s son, Anders Ogelman; Payton Arnett, the daughter of County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large)’s chief of staff; former 2020 Town Council candidate Erin Rayner; Kevin Rettle; Councilman Stanley Milan’s daughter Tanishia Milan Ritter; Arthur Runno; Caleb Stought; James Tipton; Andrea Walter; and Scott Warner.

Additionally, Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church Pastor Dave Milam, who did not reach out directly to Hays, will be notified with future information per a request by Ogelman.

Another resident emailed Hays with interest in receiving future information on the formation of the committee, but their name and email address was redacted from a FOIA request since they wrote on their email that “my personal and private information should not be released in response to a FOIA request by another person.”

This is an apparent violation of government transparent law.

Under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, the town may withhold personal contact information—email addresses, phone numbers and physical addresses—from disclosed constituent communications when requested by the sender; however, the law does not provide for withholding the name of the sender.Loudoun Nowmade a new FOIA request on Aug. 20 to obtain the name of the 32nd individual interested in helping to form the advisory group.

Although the selection process has not yet begun, some are already stirring controversy. The fact that 10 of the responses included the same wording has given rise to warnings of an attempt to stack the membership. As laid out in social media postings, the concern is rooted in 10 resident responses in which the first sentence of their emails express generally that they support the formation of the committee. All then followed with the sentence: “Please include me on all information about the committee.”

Former 2020 Town Council candidate Mary Lynn Hickey posted in the Purcellville Matters Uncensored Facebook group that it’s “not a good look” for 10 responses to include the exact same wording, and potentially be in union with each other, “if you are indulging at least the PRETENSE of considering all [32] applicants.”

However, several of those respondents said they we’re just trying to keep it simple.

AfiaParacha, a student, said the identical phrasing was crafted by another student for efficiency and solidarity.

“For us it was easier to use that same format, as we had done it before [when] emailing other officials such as senators about other issues,” he said. “It was in no way meant to stack the committee.”

SammiSaba said her friend sent her the prewritten email. “It’s just easier for many students to use an already written email rather than type their own,” Saba said.

“It would be easier for more students to show interest if there was a set phrase to email,”Michael Jarvis said.

Schroeder said she “founda prewritten email to use as text because I needed help composing something to express what I needed to say.”

Councilman Ted Greenly said he has heard concern about stacking the committee and, to counter that notion, invites all residents to apply to help with its creation and/or attend public meetings.

pszabo@loudounnow.com