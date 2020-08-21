Letter: Bill Replogle, Leesburg

Editor: It would be a shame to lose Westpark to a housing development.

The former golf course is a unique opportunity to preserve green space in Leesburg, but that opportunity could slip away if the town doesn’t move quickly. Unfortunately, politics and gridlock in our Town Council have undermined even the study of the options for repurposing the Westpark property. To its credit, the council has asked the county for the money to buy the property, but that may be a pipe dream that goes up in smoke before Westpark falls into the hands of a developer.

And there are funds available that could be directed toward acquiring the property without imposing a burden on taxpayers. But partisan animosity and empty rhetoric won’t facilitate a solution anytime soon. And time is not our friend here.

The pandemic has seen a resurgence of people taking advantage of our parks and trails. Walking, hiking and biking (and yes, even golf) have provided an antidote to the cabin fever that came from lockdowns and quarantines.

And we’d be foolish to let the preservation of green space at Westpark slip away.

My fellow Town Council candidates Zach Cummings and Ara Bagdasarian and I were on a call with Congressman Tim Ryan recently, and he embraced a “Meet The Moment” philosophy of governing.

It’s time we meet the moment with Westpark.

Bill Replogle, Leesburg