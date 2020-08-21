Loudoun School Board Readies for Attendance Zone Changes

In preparation for the opening of two new elementary schools next year, the School Board this fall will hold a series of public meetings to explore alternatives for redrawing attendance zones.

The new schools,Elaine E. Thompson Elementary northeast of Arcola and Hovatter Elementary School on the campus of Lightridge High School southwest of Arcola, are scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.

The attendance zone boundaries of 14 elementary schools could be considered for changes as part of the process of redistributing students to fill the new schools. Those schools areAldie Elementary, Arcola Elementary, Buffalo Trail Elementary, Cardinal Ridge Elementary, Creighton’s Corner Elementary, Goshen Post Elementary, Hutchison Farm Elementary, Legacy Elementary, Liberty Elementary, Little River Elementary, Madison’s Trust Elementary, Pinebrook Elementary, Rosa Lee Carter Elementary, and Sycolin Creek Elementary.

Parent meetings, public hearings and School Board work sessions are slated to begin inOctober and continue through December, with final action scheduled for Dec. 15.