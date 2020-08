Councilman Matthew Schilling last week resigned from the Town Council after taking a new job with more scheduling demands.

Schilling has served on the council since being elected in May 2018.

According to Mayor Nate Fontaine, the council is discussing with Town Attorney Liz Whiting how long it has to appoint a new council member and whether it can wait to hold a special election the same day as the Nov. 3 General Election.