Wexton Tours Loudoun Businesses Hit by COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-VA-10) toured Loudoun businesses hit by COVID-19 on Friday, hearing from business owners about what they need to get through the pandemic.

Wexton stopped by Hope Flower Farm in Waterford, Harpers Ferry Brewing north of Hillsboro, and Wild Wood restaurant in the Village at Leesburg.She also made a stop at the Keys Gap Trailhead on the Appalachian Trail to talk about the importance of theGreat American Outdoors Act, which would fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund with $900 million a year, creates the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund, and begins to address the backlog of maintenance costs in the National Park Service and other federal agencies.

Ronda Powell, co-owner of Harpers Ferry Brewing and Old 690 Brewing Company, said she needs more predictability.

“We have to figure out where we’re going from here, and I think my biggest concern is to be prepared if we do go backwards,” Powell said. “But going backwards so abruptly and quickly like has tended to happen—I can’t prepare for that.”

The Payroll Protection Act allowed her to keep all her full-time employees, as well as creating the space to adapt by bringing in a mobile canning operation. But the brewery has missed out on lots of revenue—she estimates as much as a half a million dollars.

“I make more money pouring a pint of beer than I do selling a four pack of beer,” Powell said. “So, when you’re not selling pints, you’re selling four packs, you’ve already cut what you could potentially make off that batch of beer by a lot.”

She said she was particularly concerned about flu season, in part because she lost her own mother to the flu in March. That has made her worry about what happens going forward. And she said she’s not sure how Congress can help, but that she hopes there will be a more individualized look at restaurants, breweries and other businesses.

“If you’re not following the strictest guidelines about what you can do best to keep your customers and your staff safe, look to shut down that business that’s not compliant, not the industry as a whole,” Powell said. “We’re grouped in as a restaurant, so when the restaurants go backwards, we go backwards.”

“They’re so adaptive,” Wexton said of small business owners after the tour. “And they’re inventive, and coming up with new ways to do the things they need to do.”

She said the tour made it clear, while Congress’s previous relief bills have helped, they’re not going to be enough.

“When we passed the CARES Act, there was great optimism that we would be through this crisis in a matter of weeks, and now it looks like that’s obviously not the case,” Wexton said. “So we definitely need to explore way to provide support for the community to get through a tough time.”

Although the House of Representatives where Wexton serves passed legislation for another round of relief on May 15, negotiations with Senate Republicans—who introduced a scaled-back relief bill on July 27—remain stalled. Congress is in its summer recess, although House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA-12) has said she would call lawmakers back to Washington early to vote on a bill to extend funding to the United States Postal Service.