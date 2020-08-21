With 115 Dead, Randall Decries Protesters’ Mock ‘Casket Dance’

County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) on Friday decried a small group of protesters’ mock “casket dance” with the words “RIP COVID” written on a mock coffin as “insensitive” and “ignorant.”

The protest, outside the County Government Center in Leesburg, was modelled after a viral video of a group of Ghanaian pallbearers dancing while carrying a coffin, and the internet meme that followed it. The protesters, clustered at the intersection of Loudoun and Harrison Streets, were not practicing public health precautions such as wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

As of Friday, the state health department reports the virus has killed 155 Loudouners. A total of 5,647 have tested positive for the virus, and 364 have been hospitalized.

However, Loudoun has seen positive trends in its testing. After a high of 27.5 percent in the rolling seven-day average rate of tests for COVID-19 coming back positive, reached in April, the county’s positivity rate now hovers around 5 percent and has since late July. The county also continues its longest stretch without any deaths from the virus since the pandemic began, with no new fatalities reported since Aug. 6.

“Fortunately, because Loudouners have been wearing masks and following other COVID safety protocols, our numbers in every category have decreased,” Randall wrote. “We know this virus is serious thus we continue to practice all the measures to keep our families and community as safe as possible.”

She continued:

“I find the ‘COVID funeral’ (complete with a casket dance) put on by members of the Loudoun Republican Party to be not only insensitive, I find it to be ignorant and an affront to every person who has lost their life to COVID-19. They should be ashamed.”