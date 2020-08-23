Letter: Jonathan Erickson, Sterling

Editor: Randall once again proves she is not ready for prime time with her complaints about a coffin parody. Ask yourself why? It points out fake science about masks, social distancing and good governance. Mortality rates are down because those over 60 years of age have curtailed their activities in public. You see outbreaks, yet the consequences are nil in people who are under 60 years of age.

She solves nothing yet entices you with a few crumbs so you end up relying on the government and in order to get the crumbs you have to vote for her instead of those with solutions. Her claim to fame is removing Silent Sam and raising taxes as in sea the change in the Bboard of Supervisor makeup. That is what unchecked Democrats do.

After 15 weeks of rallies, you think she would ask to hear Jon Tigg’s side of the story but no she puts out statements from her ivory tower on the fifthfloor on controlled media sites that allow no comments, talk about shame.

Did I mention included in her new revenue streams solar will be taxed? I kid you not. About Randall’s effectiveness, she is good at destroying small business and for those left she raises taxes.

She wants a Band-Aid for the post office but fights against the businessman put in charge whose job it is to balance the cost of the post office, another no solution.

The glass ceiling in Loudoun was not broken when she was elected, it was just stained.

Jonathan Erickson, Sterling