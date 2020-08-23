Loudoun Tuition Rates Decline for New School Year

It will be slightly cheaper for out-of-county students to attend public schools in Loudoun this year.

The School Board last week adopted updated tuition rates. The state code requires the rates to be based on the per-pupil cost in the FY 2021 budget, which this year was cut significantly, if only temporarily, until county leaders have more confidence in tax revenue collections.

This year in-state non-Loudoun students will be charged $10,794, $134 less than last year. Out-of-state students will be charged $15,898, $100 less.

Last year, tuition rates increased 8.8 percent and 9.9 percent, respectively.