2-Car Wreck in Ashburn Leaves Several Injured; Lanes Closed Through 6 p.m.

A two-car wreck on Belmont Ridge Road in Ashburn late Monday morning sent at least one person to the hospital in a medivac helicopter and left several sections of road closed through the afternoon.

According to a statement from the Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Belmont Ridge Road and Hay Road in Ashburn at 11:48 a.m. Aug. 24. A Mazda 3 was found wedged against the highway’s sound wall and a Tesla was left with no front end. Both came to rest in the northeastern corner of the intersection, with debris scattered in the road and grass. The State Police released few details but said there were several people injured in the crash, including one who was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

The northbound Belmont Ridge Road lanes from Ashburn Farm Parkway to Hay Road are expected to remain closed to traffic through at least 6:15 p.m. today, as is Hay Road between Churchill Downs Drive to Belmont Ridge Road, according to a county alert.

The crash remains under investigation.