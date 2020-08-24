Charges Dropped for Woman Charged in Connection with Sterling Homicide

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office on Monday agreed to not prosecute a felony charge against the woman who was arrested last month as part of a Sterling murder investigation.

Gavin C. Collins, 21, and Joshua M. Hunter, 2, are charged with first-degree murder in the July 8 shooting death of 24-year-old Jose I. Escobar Menendez, of Winchester. Handy N. Colindrez, 24, of no fixed address, was charged with grand larceny in the case after Menendez’s car was later found in Prince William County.

Collins and Hunter are also charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of using a firearm while in the commission of a felony. Collins is additionally charged with possession of a schedule I narcotic, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I narcotic, an outstanding capias, and a probation violation.

Both men have preliminary hearings scheduled for Nov. 16.

According to a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office report, Menendez agreed to meet Collins in the area of Emerald Point Terrace in the early morning of July 8. Both Collins and Hunter showed up and attempted to rob Mendez, at which point a dispute occurred and the two men allegedly shot and killed Menendez. Collins and Hunter left the area in Menendez’s car.

Menendez’s body was discovered along Emerald Point Terrace near the intersection with Winding Road at 3:30 a.m. July 8.

Collins and Hunter are being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

