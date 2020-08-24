General Assembly Relaxes HOA Meeting Rules

A change to state law governing homeowners’ association board meetings allowing them to take COVID-19 pandemic precautions may have also made it easier for HOA residents to get involved.

The rules around public meetings this year have seen serious overhauls in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, ushering in widespread electronic meetings and remote participation where before open meetings laws required members of those bodies to be physically present. The county Board of Supervisors, town councils and other governmental bodies have both been meeting largely by electronic means since the pandemic was declared in March.

HOA boards of directors are also governed by state open meetings law, but were initially left out of emergency meetings rules that allowed other bodies to meet electronically. HOA boards were already allowed to meet electronically or by conference call, but were required to have at least two members physically present. An amendment to state law passed with this year’s state budget bill allows them to meet completely electronically, so long as they enable HOA members to watch and participate too, during a state of emergency such as the pandemic which makes it unsafe to gather.

“It’s important and it’s helpful, and I will tell you, interestingly, attendance in our meetings has gone up substantially during the pandemic since they’ve been offered electronically,” said Cascades Community Association Board of Directors President Matt Durham.

Long before the pandemic, he said, the board had considered expanding electronic participation in meetings, but directors weren’t sure how to manage mixed in-person and electronic public comment, among other technical concerns. But seeing the increase in participation, he said, “I think it’s really important to find ways to maintain this when we get back to normal, or as we slowly get back to normal.”

If that happens, it could mean more people getting involved with a body making decisions that can have a dramatic effect on their lives, and that decides how the spend the money they pay in HOA fees.

The county Board of Supervisors may also consider keeping electronic public participation in its meetings.

Although the Board of Supervisors would skirt what open meetings law allows them to do during the pandemic, the emergency also expanded public participation, allowing the public to call into board meetings to comment rather than requiring they show up in person. Vice Chairman Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) suggested in July that supervisors continue to offer that option when they return to normal meetings in September.

