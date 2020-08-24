Ida Lee Pool Scaling Back Hours

In the waning days of its summer season, the A.V. Symington Aquatic Center has announced changes to its operating hours.

The outdoor pool complex at Ida Lee Park in Leesburg will now be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It will be open to the public Thursday through Monday through Sept. 7.

To stay in compliance with Phase 3 of Gov. Ralph Northam’s Forward Virginia plan, all interactive features will continue to remain closed. This includes the water slides, floating snake, and lily pad crossing. Deck chairs will also be unavailable. Residents are encouraged to bring a blanket or their own chairs.

The pool will be open beginning at 11 a.m., for town residents. It will open at 1 p.m. for non-residents and remain open until 7 p.m. each night.

For more information, including rates, go to AVSAC.org or call the front desk at Ida Lee Recreation Center at 703-777-1368.

