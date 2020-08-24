Loudoun United Settles for Draw Against Hartford Athletic

Loudoun United took a rare 2-0 lead into the final minutes of Sunday’s match against Hartford Athletic, but left Dillion Stadium with its second draw of the season.

Defender Shane Wiedt gave United the early lead with a goal—his first as a pro—in the 22nd minute. Elvis Amoh doubled the lead with his fourth goal of the season at the 73rd minute.

Loudoun took that 2-0 lead into the final minutes, until an Amoh yellow card gave the Atheletic’s Markus Naglestad a penalty kick goal at minute 84.

Five minutes later, mid-fielder Jacob Greene took a yellow card. This time, Naglestad’s penalty kick hit the post, but Alex Dixon sent the rebound home to tie the game.

Loudoun, 1-4-2, returns home for its second match at Segra Field on Saturday night, taking on the New York Red Bulls II. The Red Bulls are riding a four-game losing streak that includes Loudoun’s only win Aug. 12.

United is in fourth place in the USL Championship’s Group F, one point behind the third-place New York and 11 points behind leader Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.