ADAMS Helps 2K Families with Groceries

The All Dulles Area Muslim Society helped out almost 2,000 families around the region with the distribution of free dairy products Friday.

It was the latest effort by ADAMS, one of the largest mosques in the country, in its ongoing relief and charitable efforts, which have only stepped up in the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Aug. 21, volunteers served around 600 families at the ADAMS Center in Sterling and 1,400 families across the region through the organization’s partners, according to organizer and ADAMS Board Member Syed Ashraf. That included around 4,300 gallons of milk and 2,000 boxes of dairy product including cheese, butter, yogurt, and powdered milk.

They were joined by volunteersfrom the Loudoun Literacy Council, who distributed books to around 500 families.

It was the second such relief drive at the mosque, following one in June when they helped around 3,000 families with milk, dairy products, and fresh vegetables.

[Syed Ashraf]