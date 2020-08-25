Ashburn Car Wreck Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured

A two-car crash on Belmont Ridge Road in Ashburn late Monday morning killed one person and injured two others.

According to a statement from the Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Belmont Ridge Road and Hay Road in Ashburn at 11:48 a.m. Aug. 24. The driver of a Tesla Model X, Padmanabha Rajagopalan, 46, of Ashburn, was traveling northbound on Belmont Ridge Road when he collided with a Mazda 3 traveling eastbound on Hay Road.

The driver of the Mazda, Gail Appling, 47, of Ashburn, was transported to Lansdowne Hospital where she died. She was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

Appling’s passenger, Kendell Appling, 47, also of Ashburn, was transported to Reston Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt, as was Rajagopalan, who was uninjured in the crash. A juvenile passenger was also transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The intersection is controlled by a traffic signal. The State Police report did not state which vehicle had the right of way when the crash occurred.

The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to call state police at 703-771-2533 or email them at area10@vsp.virginia.gov.