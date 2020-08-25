Ashburn Man Fraudulently Obtains $1.4M in PPP Loans, Pleads Guilty

An Ashburn man on Tuesday pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program—a federal program aimed to help businesses pay employees and meet basic expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to court documents, Tarik Jaafar, 42, conspired with his wife, Monika Magdalena Jaworska, to create four shell companies that conducted no legitimate business. From April 13 to May 6, the couple applied for 18 separatePaycheck Protection Programloans totaling $6.6 million, claiming that they needed the loans to pay employees’ salaries. The couple fraudulently induced banks to distribute around $1.4 million in loans, which, according to case documents, they intended to use for their personal benefit.

Jaafar and Jaworska were arrested June 29 at JFK Airport in New York as they attempted to flee the country to Poland. Most of the funds were recovered by the banks and by law enforcement.

Jaafar pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison when sentenced Nov. 13.

Hannibal “Mike” Ware, the Inspector General of the Small Business Administration, said his office would “remain relentless in the pursuit of bad actors who seek to exploit SBA’s vital economic programs.”