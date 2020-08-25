Leesburg Police Investigate Downtown Assault

Leesburg Police Department is investigating a case in which a 19-year-old man said he was assaulted with a knife by acquaintance Monday night.

Officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of North King Street at approximately 8 p.m. Aug. 24 for a report of an aggravated assault.The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as not-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made as LPD Special Investigations Unit detectives continue to work the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Thomas Allen at 703-771-4586 or attallen@leesburgva.gov.Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477).Information also may be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text.Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.