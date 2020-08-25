Letter: Chris Van Vlack, Lovettsville

Editor: Few things are as important to the long-term success of an agricultural operation as the potential productivity and the quality of the soils that make up the land being farmed. I know from my own operation that trying to farm soils that are too wet or too steep will grow a lot of frustration, but not much in the way of wheat or hay.

It is because of this paramount importance that I and the rest of the producers on the Loudoun Farm Bureau Board of Directors are strongly in favor of the Board of Supervisors moving forward on Sept. 1 and sending the prime agricultural soils work plan item to staff. A resolution supporting the protection of USDA Class I prime agricultural soils was adopted unanimously at our annual membership meeting by our producer members last year, and our board is ready to see the goals of that resolution put into action.

While we certainly recognize that there will be some landowners who want the development process to be as unencumbered and cheap as possible, especially those who are involved in the realty business, we represent the views of the majority of our 370+ producer members and 12 elected producer board members who wish to continue long term in agriculture, and pass down agricultural operations to the next generation of Loudoun farmers.To do that, we need substantial amounts of our best farmland soils to be maintained for just that, farming. Our neighboring jurisdictions with solid agricultural industries, Clarke and Fauquier, have already chosen to protect prime farmland soils when properties are subdivided, and its time Loudoun update its zoning ordinance to match the adopted goals of our new comprehensive plan.

Even in the past week, there has been another AR-1 cluster development proposed near Hamilton which places large areas of floodplain and hydric soils on the “Rural Economy Lots,” while placing the clustered residential lots on the best agricultural soils. This sets up anyone looking to farm those Rural Economy Lots to fail, and not to contribute to our future agricultural economy here in Loudoun.

This is an urgent problem, and we stand fully behind the unanimous vote of the Board of Supervisors earlier this year to support Supervisor Buffington and Chair Randall’s Board Members Initiative, which addressed the call of today’s Loudoun farmers to protect this critical economic and natural resource for future generations of Loudoun farmers. We only get one chance to protect our best land to keep growing and raising high quality local products for our neighbors here in Loudoun, and beyond, and we ask our elected leaders to help us do just that, protect our best farmland soils for farming.

Chris Van Vlack, Lovettsville