Lovettsville Council Sets New Priorities During Annual Retreat

The Lovettsville Town Council met for its annual retreat Saturday to identify priorities for this fiscal year and beyond, and to review projects planned through the end of Fiscal Year 2025.

During the eight-hour session at the volunteer fire and rescue station, council members determined that communication with the town’s 2,100 residents was a key priority, especially as the nation slowly comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic and the town staff move into a new office building. They also identified potential ways to improve efficiency in running town events and the utility systems, and highlighted several vital projects across town.

Town Manager Rob Ritter will use information from Saturday’s retreat to draft work plans the council will review and adopt at future meetings.

It was the Town Council’s first in-person meeting since the pandemic forced its members to meet virtually from their home computers in March, and was the first retreat for council members David Earl and Joy Pritz, who were elected in May.

Overall, council members felt the town is already communicating with residents well—not only through public meetings, but also via Facebook and Mayor Nate Fontaine’s Friday email newsletters. Council members resolved to continue that effort by finding ways to keep connected with all residents, but more specifically those who may feel unsafe to attend meetings in-person.

Fontaine said the town might look to tie in town alerts with the county government’s email alert system.

The council also supported an initiative to digitize town records; decided to look into ways to make the utility systems more efficient than they are now, perhaps by selling them off or bringing in an outside company to manage them; and took a closer look at the town’s events schedule.

With an active Events Committee and five subcommittees all centered on running the town’s annual events, the council discussed an option to partner with various community organizations—such as the Lions Club or American Legion Post 1836—to have them run the events while the town continues to sponsor them.

The council also talked about how the $65,000 Transportation Master Plan, which is being headed by the traffic engineering firm EPR and should be completed by February, will help town leaders plan to improve Lovettsville’s traffic and pedestrian system.

Some of the roads in town are old and narrow, including sections of South Church Street, where the town plans to make improvements in the coming years. The Town Council on Saturday identified that project as being one of the more pressing capital improvement projects in town.

The town staff has estimated that improvements to the street will cost $7 million, but is actively looking for ways to cut the cost. There is currently $1.1 million allocated for the project in the Fiscal Year 2021-25 Capital Improvement Plan, funding that’s lumped together with improvements to East Pennsylvania Avenue. Fontaine said construction on the project won’t start until at least Fiscal Year 2026.

Before that happens, the town is scheduled to phase two of the East Broad Way Streetscape project, which includes $3.4 million worth of improvements between Light Street and Park Place, by Fiscal Year 2024. Phase three will begin in Fiscal Year 2025 and will see improvements made to the street the rest of the way to the town square.

Fontaine said the retreat was successful in helping council members find ways to increase efficiency and better communicate information with residents moving forward.

The Lovettsville Town Council held its annual retreat Aug. 22 at the volunteer fire and rescue station. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]