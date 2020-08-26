Flickinger Tapped to Lead BCT in Leesburg

BCT has appointed Patrick Flickinger to serve as the branch manager of the Leesburg office, located at 446 Madison Trade Plaza in the Crescent Place neighborhood.

Flickinger brings more than 23 years of banking experience to thepost.Most recently he served as assistant vice president and branch manager with BB&T. Prior to that, he served as assistant vice president, senior branch manager with M&T Bank and served as CFO for Noel’s Fire Protection inWilliamsport, MD. He also is active with community service, including previously serving on the boards of the Washington County’s Mental Health Authority, United Way and Community Free Clinic, as well as a certified medical technician for ARC ofWashington County.

“Patrick is a great addition to the BCT family,” President and CEOAlice P. Frazierstated.“His experience and commitment to community fit perfectly with our core values and strategic focus inLeesburgand Loudoun County.He will be our ambassador of ‘neighbor helping neighbor’ throughout the market.”