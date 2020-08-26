Letter: Tia Walbridge, Round Hill

Editor: Like so many in the farming community I have been watching the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors with anxious anticipation this year, as it begins to implement the new comprehensive plan and adjust our zoning to accommodate the changes needed to realize it’s vision for Loudoun’s future. Many of us on the board of Loudoun County Farm Bureau have been hoping to at last see our numerous recommendations taken into account as these adjustments are made.

I was so encouraged to see the directive to prioritize the preservation of prime agricultural soils move forward as a work plan item to staff and I want to encourage the Board to stick with the plan to do so on Sept. 1. Producer members of the Loudoun County Farm Bureau have unanimously agreed upon on and advocated for just such a policy with enthusiasm for years, we know how vital the protection of these soils is to the success of Loudoun County agriculture into the future.

In my own operation I breed and raise Dorset sheep I sell to local farmers as breeding stock or process and sell to local consumers and restaurants alike. This kind of farm with animals to graze, is not possible to run on subprime soils and as Loudoun faces the continued pressure to develop and subdivide our lands into smaller and smaller farmettes we will only keep active agriculture alive and thriving if we preserve the USDA prime agricultural soils for these new farms to utilize.

While the concept of cluster development has for years been presented as a method of preserving farming lots in western Loudoun while allowing for growth, the practical reality of this policy is often the opposite. The “preserved” sections are typically placed in the flood plains, or rocky regions. They are sometimes even used as a holding zone for the rest of the developments’ septic fields. All of these options are commonly found in western Loudoun and all of them prevent anyone from farming these so-called preserved lots.

If we are serious about preservation, if we are interested in maintaining the lands the many rural based businesses depend on, if we want future generations to continue to enjoy the high quality of life a rural policy area brings to our county then we need to be serious. The time has long since come to listen to the many experts and advocates that have been pushing for years for just such a policy.

Both Supervisor Buffington and Chair Randall have listened to the many farmers who have written to the board, spoken to them individually, and sent detailed explanations why this is a loop hole that needs closing, and I hope the full board will continue to support them and move this policy forward for study without delay.

If we intend to continue the practice of cluster zoning into the future then we need to tighten what it means to preserve a section of a development for agricultural use, otherwise we will only continue to lose our farmland for good.

Tia Walbridge, Round Hill