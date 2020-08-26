Purcellville Eyes Spending $30K to Find Potential Utility System Purchasers

Although it initially rejected a proposal to sell its municipal utility systems, the Town of Purcellville could soon entertain a proposal to pay for outside help to find potential buyers.

The Town Council on Tuesday night briefly discussed an idea to pay the international law firm Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath $30,000 to draft and advertise a request for expressions of interest document soliciting responses from companies interested in purchasing the town’s water and sewer systems. If the town moved forward with that advertisement, Faegre would then summarize the responses to help the town draft a formal request for proposals.

According to Faegre Drinker’s proposal document, its employees would spend an estimated 30 days drafting and advertising the request for expressions of interest for the town, 30 days accepting responses and 30 days developing a summary of those responses. The firm also proposes to charge the town for “various approved costs,” like company travel. Faegre is headquartered in Indiana.

Councilman Ted Greenly estimated it could cost the town upwards of $50,000 depending on how long Faegre remains working on all components of the process.

The proposal from Faegre comes just weeks after Aqua Virginia sent the town an unsolicited proposal to purchase its water and sewer systems. Although the council voted to reject that proposal on July 14, Aqua representatives were in town four weeks later presenting council members with more details.

But the discussion on the proposal to pay the Faegre firm to help the town sell its utility systems was short lived Tuesday night, since several council members said the discussion was premature.

Councilman Tip Stinnette said he felt the town staff had jumped the gun.

“I got a sneaking suspicion that in your zeal to go do what council told you to do, you skipped over some steps that you normally as a staff would have advised us to do,” he said.

Town Attorney Sally Hankins said the town staff did advise the council to first have the town’s utility systems appraised, to determine engineering details and to document all assets, but those steps might not be necessary any longer. She said that after speaking with “many, many” companies like Faegre that conduct utility system privatization sales, issuing a request for expressions of interest would provide the town with all of that information, such as the value of the town’s utility systems, their efficiency and how they operate.

Hankins said the various unsolicited proposals the town has received in recent months have interjected themselves into the council’s ongoing work and caused a bit of disruption. Those proposals include Aqua Virginia’s; one from Sun Tribe to lease the entire 189-acre Aberdeen property from the town for 40 years to install at least 111 acres of solar panels, sell the energy to Dominion and split the proceeds with the town; and one from Acre Investment Management to place portions of the property into conservation easement to generate nutrient credits to sell to developers. The town ultimately rejected Acre’s proposal but is moving forward with a request for proposals to solicit interest from other companies interested in setting up a nutrient credit bank on the property.

Hankins suggested the town could buy time to further discuss the various unsolicited proposals by issuing “courteous rejections” to the companies in which town leaders note that they are interested in the proposals but need time to talk through them more.

The Town Council is slated to further discuss the Sun Tribe proposal and the request for proposals regarding a nutrient credit bank on Aberdeen at its Sept. 8 meeting. It will discuss Faegre’s proposal either at that meeting or later.

Faegre Baker Daniels LLP in February merged with Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP and is now known as Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, or Faegre Drinker. The firm now has more than 1,300 attorneys spread out among 19 U.S. locations, two in China and one in London. According to its website, it has access to more than 200 law firms and thousands of legal advisers in more than 100 countries.

pszabo@loudounnow.com