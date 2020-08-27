Herndon Man Charged in Leesburg Assault

Leesburg Police detectives have arrested a 21-year-old Herndon man following the investigation into an assault that occurred Monday night on North King Street.

Darryl Johnson is charged with felony unlawful wounding, and misdemeanor assault and battery. His arrest was made with the assistance of the Northern Virginia Regional Gang Task Force.

Officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of North King Street at approximately 8 p.m. Aug. 24 for a report of an aggravated assault. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as not-life-threatening.

Johnson was the sole suspect in this case. The investigation has revealed that this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community, the department stated.