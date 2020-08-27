Leesburg Airshow Canceled

The skies of Leesburg will lack their usual festive flair this fall, as the popular airshow has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airshow had been planned for Saturday, Oct. 17.

According to Airport Director Scott Coffman, cancelling this year’s event was not an easy decision.“

The goal of the airshow is to promote general aviation while showcasing the Leesburg Executive Airport and the many services it has to offer,” he said.

With continued restrictions placed on public events and gatherings, Coffman said it would be impossible to hold the airshow. Last year, approximately 7,000 people attended the six-hour event.

“A variety of alternative events were evaluated, but were not viable to meet the goals of the airshow,” Coffman said. “So, we made the difficult decision to cancel the show, this fall, and look forward to returning in 2021.”The annual airshow has been held for 10 years and features aerobatic performances, a static display area featuring a variety of unique and historic military aircraft, and other tarmac attractions.

For more information go to leesburgairshow.com.