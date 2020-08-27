Mabel Louise Jones 1937-2020

Mabel Louise Jones, 83, of Centreville and formerly of Falls Church,departed this life on Sunday Aug. 16, 2020 at her residence.

Mabel was born on June 4, 1937, in Caroline County, Virginia to the late Willis Boone, Sr. and Lillian Wright-Boone. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years of marriage, Levy Jones, Jr.

Mabel was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved music and was very active at her church. She leaves a legacy of love and lasting memories to her daughter, Gloria Jones of Herndon, VA, son, Andre Jones of Atlanta, GA; one brother, Willis Boone, Jr. of Bowling Green, VA; two sisters, Marie J. Peoples and Roberta Boone-Sanders of Washington, DC; five grandchildren, Tomicka, Crystal, Joras, Joshua, and Alexander; one great-granddaughter, Amelia, several nieces, nephews, four brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law, three furry great-grandchildren: Sammie, Rex, and Zoey; a host of other relatives, numerous friends and her beloved First Baptist Church of Merrifield family.

Viewing and visitation was held from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday Aug. 21, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Merrifield, 8122 Ransell Road in Falls Church, VA 22042. Graveside funeral services were held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Valley Memorial Park Cemetery, 8240 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003.

[Lyles Funeral Service]