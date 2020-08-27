Youth Soccer Embezzlement Cases Moved to September

The criminal cases of a husband and wife who allegedly stole more than $50,000 from a youth soccer club will return to court in two weeks, but with different counts.

Jeffery Kern is charged with five counts of felony embezzlement. His wife, Berkeley Kern, is charged with two counts. They allegedly stole the money from the Old Dominion Football Club. During a General District Court hearing Thursday, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office agreed to not prosecute four of Jeffery’s felony charges. Kern also waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His case will move to Circuit Court on Sept. 8.

Berkeley was not in court Thursday for her preliminary hearing because, according to her attorney William Fitzpatrick, a person close to the family was diagnosed with COVID-19. Fitzpatrick said Berkeley did not want to risk being physically present in the courtroom, since she felt she most likely has the virus, too. She is scheduled to be back in General District Court for that hearing on Sept. 10. According to Fitzpatrick, a resolution to her charges is lined up between Berkeley and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Jeffery, 40, worked as a travel team coach with the Old Dominion Football Club. Berkeley, 47, volunteered with the club and was an authorized user of one of its bank accounts. When the club discovered irregularities in its accounts, the Sheriff’s Office’s Financial Crimes Unit conducted an investigation and determined the couple had used club accounts for personal use on multiple occasions between 2015 and December 2018.

The couple surrendered to authorities in December 2019 and were released on bond.

Under Virginia law, a conviction of felony embezzlement carries a minimum of one year in prison and a maximum of 20.

A preliminary hearing for both Jeffery and Berkeley was originally scheduled for February, but was continued to March, then continued again when Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons issued an order of judicial emergency that closed courts down nearly entirely in response to the emerging COVID-19 pandemic. The hearing was again continued to June, and again to early July, at which point a judge said the case would be pushed back no later than this week.

pszabo@loudounnow.com