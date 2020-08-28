Leesburg Officially Petitions Court to Fill Vacant Council Seat

The ball is now in the Loudoun County Circuit Court’s court to fill a vacancy on the Leesburg Town Council.

Although a spirited debate to make an appointment lasted the better part of the summer, council members failed to find the four votes needed to select one of 16 volunteers to serve the remaining months of former council member Josh Thiel’s term. Their Town Charter-mandated 90-day deadline expired this week. Thiel resigned from his seat effective May 31, and his term expires Dec. 31.

On Friday, new Town Attorney Chris Spera sent a letter to Chief Judge Douglas Fleming asking the Circuit Court to consider filling the vacancy, the remedy identified in the Town Charter if elected body cannot fill it.

“We leave it to your sound discretion whether you wish to exercise your authority and make an appointment for this short time, knowing there will be no special election, or simply allow the general election to take place and resolve the vacancy in the normal course,” the letter read.

Because November’s General Election, when Thiel’s former seat will be on the ballot, falls within 60 days of when the term will expire, a special election is not needed.

Spera said it was completely within the court’s discretion as to whether to fill the vacancy, and there is no timeline set forth in the Town Charter as to how long the court may take to fill it.

Also on the Town Council ballot in November are the council seats of Tom Dunn and Ron Campbell, and the mayoral seat of Kelly Burk.



