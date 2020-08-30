Leesburg Council Asks Board of Supervisors to Consider Joint Committee

Members of the Leesburg Town Council are hoping to improve the lines of communication and cooperation between themselves and the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.

Following a discussion at the council’s Aug. 10 work session, a letter from Mayor Kelly Burk, on behalf of the council,was sent this week to County Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large) requesting the establishment of standing committee between the two bodies.

“The purpose of the request is to ensure regular communications, and to continue our joint efforts to improve the relationship between the County and the Town Council that is both sustainable and positive for both parties,” the letter read.

The letter goes on to suggest that such a committee have two representatives from each elected body.

Earlier this month, council members in favor of forming the committee pointed to the success of the joint School Board/Board of Supervisors standing committee and the positive outcomes the two bodies working cooperatively have achieved. The town and county have had a sometimes adversarial relationship over the past few years, particularly when it came to a board decision to make Loudoun Water the utility service provider in the Joint Land Management Area, where the county plans had long envisioned town utility service. Both the board and the council are currently considering a revenue-sharing agreement for the Microsoft development within the Compass Creek development, which falls within the JLMA.

The Board of Supervisors returns from its annual August recess next week. The council also recesses for the second half of its August meetings, and will return to the dais Sept. 8.