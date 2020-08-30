Leesburg Outlets Seeks to Remove Restrictions, Add New Uses

You may soon be able to get a new ‘do while picking up a designer bag at Leesburg’s outlet mall.

Leesburg Premium Outlets is seeking permission to add additional retail uses that are currently not permitted in the mall’s proffers. The property owner has filed an application that would amend its current proffers to permit several uses within the 54-acre property, including second-hand stores, arts and crafts studios or store, barber shop and beauty shop, dressmaker shop, photographer’s studio, and tailor shop. While these uses are not permitted under the property’s current proffers, they are allowable under the existing B-3 zoning.

In explaining its reasoning for seeking the change, Simon Property Group explained in its statement of justification that allowing the additional uses will help the outlets to keep pace with its competitors, offer greater retail choice, and a more robust shopping experience for its visitors.

“Doing so will help meet shopper expectations and keep the Center financially competitive,” the statement read.

In particular, the applicant points out retail concepts like Rent the Runway, which offer second hand high-end fashion, that have grown in popularity in recent years.

Also in the application, the applicant seeks to bring into zoning compliance its retail kiosks, the four of which are currently spread throughout the center. The first kiosks appeared at the outlets in 2005, although no approval was sought or received for their development. The application seeks permission for an additional 6,000 feet of retail space in the form of kiosks, to allow for a total of 10 internal to the center.

Leesburg Premium Outlets opened in phases in October 1998 and November 1999, and expanded in 2000. Following a two-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it reopened to the public shortly before the Memorial Day holiday shopping weekend.

The application heads to the Leesburg Planning Commission for review Thursday, before an eventual trip, and possible vote for approval, at the Town Council.