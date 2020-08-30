Letter: Mike Panchura, Sterling

Editor: While faithful Democrats may still not want to help “Make America Great Again,” let’s hope they will at least start to help make the Democratic Party dignified again.

You’ll recall that in the 2016 election, Loudoun County Democrats rejected Donald Trump’s mission to make America great again, and they helped Hillary Clinton beat Trump by about 30,000 votes in our county.Trump, of course, went on to win the presidency despite getting defeated in seven of our county’s eight magisterial districts.

Ever since that day in 2016 when Trump prevailed, Democratic Party agitators and politicians have been on a mission of their own to try to overturn that election.

In Democrat-run cities and towns across the country, while Democrat politicians have maintained a code of silence, Democrat mobs of agitators have gone on an insane rampage, burning buildings, toppling historic statues, slandering and injuring police officers, and destroying the lives of many of their fellow American citizens.

In the federal government, and in Democrat-run state, county, and city governments across the country, Democrat politicians have also gone on a rampage of their own to try to denigrate Trump and to oust him from office.

For example, one of Virginia’s U.S. Senators, Democrat Mark Warner, spent recent years promoting the now-debunked and nonsensical Russia hoax to try to convince the American people that Trump colluded with Russia to get elected. Jennifer Wexton, who represents Loudoun County in the U.S. House of Representatives, joined Warner in promoting the now-debunked Ukraine Hoax to try to impeach Trump onfalsepremises.Other Democrat politicians, like the Loudoun County Chair Phyllis Randall, have maintained a constant chatter of disparaging comments intended to impugn Trump’s character in the minds of Americans. On her Twitter account on June 9, 2020, Ms. Randall described the president like this: “The POTUS is the epitome of darkness, ignorance, slime, racism, greed, stupidity, cruelty and corruption.” Real classy, huh?

You know as well as I do that we need to have two dignified political parties to make our system of government work properly and to preserve the greatness of America. Let’s hope that, as the 2020 election nears, the Democrat faithful know that now, too.

While it’s probably futile to hope that faithful Democrats will now help to make America great again, we can hope that they will help to make their own party dignified again. They can start to do that by calming down their crazy agitators and by firing their current crop of politicians, beginning with Mark Warner and Jennifer Wexton on November 3.

Mike Panchura, Sterling