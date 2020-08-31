100WomenStrong Issues More Rapid-Response COVID-19 Grants

100WomenStrong is nearing the half-million mark in giving in 2020. After pivoting its annual grant program to provide emergency COVID-19 grants, the philanthropic group this week is issuing its fifth round of relief funding.

Since the pandemic hit in March, 100WomenStrong has reviewed applications monthly for Loudoun County nonprofits in need and has disbursed $360,900 in grants to 29 nonprofit organizations. It also donated $50,000 to create the “Pay it Forward” direct assistance loan program, which has generated more than $90,000 in additional donations from the community, and $25,000 worth of PPE to first responders.

The latest round of grants totals $58,500 to seven nonprofits.

“We felt it was urgent and appropriate to change our grant-giving process, especially when we realized how quickly the number of people in dire need was growing, while nonprofits that support those people were suddenly losing funding sources,” stated Pam Ray, managing director for 100WomenStrong. “When we send out our invitations to apply, we ask that those who are stable for the next 30-60 days kindly defer, so we can help those with immediate need and stretch our funds throughout the future of this crisis.Despite the setbacks they have experienced, we have been so heartened to see the generosity and caring that our nonprofits have for one another. They are grateful for our new approach and we easily see that that their mission to serve Loudoun County residentscollectivelyruns deep.”

The fifth round of grants are going toAmerican Legion Post 2001, $5,000;The Arc of Loudoun, $10,000;Loudoun Cares, $15,000;Northern Virginia Family Service, $10,000;The Piedmont Environmental Council, $1,000;Ryan Bartel Foundation, $9,000; andVolunteers of America Chesapeake & The Carolinas/Loudoun Homeless Services Center, $8,500.

The group will continue to assess area needs and make distributions, as necessary. It plans to continue with relief funding through the end of 2020 and then reassess needs of area organizations.

Formed in 2008, 100WomenStrong is a group of concerned philanthropists seeking to strategically invest in organizations and programs that enrich the lives of Loudoun County residents in the areas of shelter, health, hunger and education and operates as a component fund of the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.