Dunn Withdrawing from Leesburg Council Race

There will be three new faces on the Leesburg Town Council next year, as the only incumbentin November’s election has dropped out.

Tom Dunn, a 12-year council veteran, announced in a statement issued toLoudoun Nowtoday that he is withdrawing from the race. Dunn had previously announced a reelection campaign for what would have been his fourth four-year term.

He was first elected to the council in 2008 and reelected twice since, the most recent of which was in November 2016. He also ran unsuccessfully three times for mayor.

In his statement, he said he would serve the rest of his term, which will expire Dec. 31. Dunn cited family obligations as his reason for stepping aside.

“Withdrawing from public service has not been an easy decision nor one I take lightly.However, my family needs are now exceeding the public needs,” he said.

Prior to joining the council, Dunn served on a number of town and county boards and commissions and has also been an active member of the Leesburg community, volunteering in school, civic and nonprofit organizations. He has lived in Leesburg for more than 22 years, and cites his service to the town at 21 years.

“I wish the citizens of Leesburg the very best,” he said.

Dunn‘s announcement thins out November’s ballot, with now four candidates — Kari Nacy, Ara Bagdasarian, Bill Replogle, and Zach Cummings — vying for one of three council seats.

Dunn said he has sent a request to the Board of Elections to remove his name from the ballot. The filing deadline to qualify for November’s ballot was June 9.

“I felt it best to give the public a better advanced notice so they could consider other voting options,” he said.