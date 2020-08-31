Jason Hēth Holden, 1971-2020

Jason Holden, master carpenter and ship joiner, died peacefully in his sleep Aug. 26, 2020, from complications of chemotherapy. Five years ago he had surgery to remove most of a brain tumor, and until recently was able to live a happy and fruitful life.

He was born in Leesburg, VA, on Sept. 5 1971, and went to elementary school in Blacksburg, VA. He attended middle and high school in Purcellville, VA. His graduation present from high school was a trip to South America, where he did some hiking in Bolivia, Argentina and Chile.

He worked as a carpenter in Loudoun County until he moved to Savannah, GA, permanently in the fall of 1997. His craftsmanship can be seen on many old homes and churches in downtown Savannah and on many old boats in various locations around the world. He did not believe in an afterlife, so he tried to live his best life while he was here, and he touched the lives of all who knew him.

He leaves behind his father, Peter R. Holden (and wife, Mary Gayle) brothers Will, David, Ben, and Reyn and their extended families in Virginia and his mother, Diana Grimes (former English teacher at Loudoun County High School, Savannah Tech and Armstrong), his grandfather, Paul D. Grimes (USN retired), his aunt Tammy Grimes, his uncle, Steve Grimes (and wife, Anne) and all ourextended families as well as a cadre of local and international friends.

Remember him with peace and joy in your hearts. Jason was a true Renaissance Man

There will a memorial service at the Quaker Meeting House in Lincoln, VA, in late September.

In lieu of flowers, you may send contributions to National Public Radio. Jason listen to NPR everyday since his high school days.