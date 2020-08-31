Leesburg Dog Swim Set for Sept. 12

While many town events have been canceled this year because of the coronavirus, a popular tradition for pooches will continue.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, Ida Lee Park will hold its 12th annual Dog Swim at AV Symington Aquatic Center. The pool will be open for the dog-only swim for two sessions, from 9-10:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event allows pups the opportunity to have fun in a safe, enclosed area while swimming off-leash with other dogs. All dogs must be at least six months old, legally licensed, vaccinated, and wearing a visible dog license. All exits will be gated and a veterinarian will be on-site as a precaution.

Because of COVID-19, there will be a limit of 100 people per session with no more than two dogs per person.Pre-registration is strongly recommended but not required. Those attending must be at least 10 years of age with dog handlers being 16 years or older. Masks must be worn at all times while maintaining a social distance of six feet from those not in their party, dogs excluded.

The fee is $5 per person. Registration is currently available through WebTrac or by visiting the front desk at Ida Lee Recreation Center. Walk-up registration on the day of the event is available but not guaranteed. For more information, go to idalee.orgor call 703-777-1368.