Leesburg’s Jingle Jam Canceled For 2020

Downtown Leesburg’s premier holiday event will go on hiatus this year because of the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Over its 11-year history, the Jingle Jam concert has raised over $150,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund.

“It is with a heavy heart that Todd Wright and I announce this decision, but we could not see a clear path to having the same wonderful concert we’ve had in the past,” said co-founder Stilson Greene in making the announcement. “The safety of the artists, the volunteers, the staff, the audience, and their families is too important to risk.”

Even with the cancellation, Greene expressed gratitude to the many people who have built the annual event into a sold-out holiday tradition over the past decade.

“We thank our partners The Town of Leesburg Parks and Recreation Department and The Tally Ho for their support and hard work making the event so special,the sponsors without which there would not be a Jingle Jam, the volunteers who tirelessly toil during a two day non-stop circus, and the artists who provide the talent, friendship and love to what I believe is the best Christmas concert in America,” he said. “Lastly, we thank the audience who is willing to brave an early cold November morning to buy their tickets and provide the best outpouring of Holiday love and cheer we’ve ever witnessed.”

Wright and Greene agree that Jingle Jam will return.