Letter: Christopher L. P. Hatch, Leesburg

Editor: I urge the Board of Supervisors to continue to support the prime soils initiative. It is imperative to continue the work they started.

As a second-generation farmer here in the County, I would first want to say thank you for pushing the importance of good agricultural soils. Our family now has two more generations coming on. It is critically important to have great soils for the future of agriculture.

This pandemic shows us that growing local produce, fruit and protein is positive message to the county and surrounding communities. Once good land is gone you cannot bulldoze a house to grow a crop.

Christopher L. P. Hatch, Leesburg