Letter: Mike Fetterman, Leesburg

Editor: In response to last week’s article, “With 115 Dead, Randall Decries Protesters’ Mock “Casket Dance,” I wholeheartedly agree with County Chair Randall’s response to this as insensitive, ignorant and an affront to people impacted either directly or indirectly by COVID-19.

As a conservative and registered Republican delegate in the 10thdistrict, I’m embarrassed and appalled that fellow Republicans would do such a thing. I don’t want to make this political, but it certainly doesn’t help either party when things like this occur.

We’ve all been impacted by this virus in some or many ways and for others it has been devastating. I applaud County Chair Randall for calling out these people for this type of demonstration. It’s demeaning, divisive and it’s the last thing we need for those of us who are trying to bring people together in unity on things we can agree with, to support each other, during these difficult and uncertain times no matter what political party we align with.

Mike Fetterman, Leesburg