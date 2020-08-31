Plans for Middleburg-Area Brewery Withdrawn Following Community Opposition

A Middleburg-area duo has canceled their plans to open a farm brewery about a mile east of town.

Scott Buzzelli and Brian Yarnal last week announced in a statement to their neighbors and the project’s opponents that they had withdrawn their application to obtain a license from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority for Fueled Farm Brewery along Rt. 50.

In the statement, Buzzelli wrote that he and Yarnal’s motive to open the brewery was to provide the community with a family-friendly place to unite, and not to divide or jeopardize their relationships with their neighbors.

“I … ammoved by the concerns of our community,” Buzzelli wrote. “The town of Middleburg and its residents are very important to me. … I feel this decision is in the best interest of us all.”

In a subsequent statement from the opposition group, neighbors thanked Buzzelli and Yarnal for “doing the right thing and putting our Middleburg community first.”

“This shows they are good citizens, mindful of the heart-felt concerns of their community and neighbors,” they wrote.

Buzzelli and Yarnal first proposed to open the brewery in May, when they presented plans to the Middleburg Town Council. Neighbors quickly objected to the plan. Thirteen people objections with the Virginia ABC Board and the Town Council also sent a letter of concern to the ABC. That prompted an ABC hearing last Wednesday.

During that three-hour hearing, which was held at ABC’s Region 4 office in Alexandria, Buzzelli and Yarnal presented their case. The opposition group was represented by Dave Albo, a former Virginia delegate who wrote much of the ABC legislation over the past two decades..

Kevin Ramundo, one of the 13 residents who filed an objection with the ABC, and John Benedict, who lives across Rt. 50 from the proposed brewery site, said the project posed multiple issues, but highlighted one in particular—his assertion that it was not proposed to be a real farm brewery.

Benedict emphasized that while the county’s AR-2 Zoning District allows for limited, or farm, breweries, farm breweries are meant to be farms first and breweries second, according to Loudon County Economic Development.

“That is certainly not the case here,” Benedict said. He the proposal was more like a restaurant or bar.

He compared it to Bear Chase Brewing Co., which sits on about 31 acres near Bluemont and is surrounded by trees, and Dirt Farm Brewing, which is located on about 103 acres near Bluemont. Ramundo added that 20 homes were located within a half-mile the Fueled Farm site.

Another complaint project was the project could “adversely affect real property values or substantially interfere with the usual quietude and tranquility of” a residential area—an argument Skelly made at the June 25 Town Council meeting. Under state law, the Virginia ABC could have denied Fueled Farm Brewery a license if that were the case.

Ramundo also noted that the Fueled Farm parcel is adjacent to Mercer Park, owned by the Loudoun County School Board. Under Virginia law, the ABC can deny issuing a license if a proposed project were to “adversely affect or interfere with the normal, orderly conduct of the affairs of” institutions of higher education or public or private playgrounds.

“This is not the right site because of the likelihood of a school being there at some point,” Benedict said.

According to a petition crafted by the opposition group, the Fueled Farm Brewery project would disturb the peace and quiet of the area, reduce the value of properties along the Route 50 corridor near Middleburg and increase traffic on the highway. As of Aug. 29, that petition had gathered 450 signatures of its 500-signature goal.