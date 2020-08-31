Suspect Sought in Ashburn Break-ins

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of burglaries that occurred overnight Sunday at Junction Plaza, the Broadlands Village Center, and on Truro Parish Drive.

According to the report, the suspect broke into several closed businesses and in some locations removed cash from the registers.

He was described as a white male with dyed blonde hair, who was wearing a green T-shirt and carrying a black backpack during the burglaries. Detectives released a video surveillance still of the suspect from one of the locations in an effort to identify him.

The burglaries may be related to two other burglaries that occurred on Aug. 10 in Junction Plaza, the agency said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective M. Franks at 571-918-1869 or by emailMichael.Franks@loudoun.gov. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919.