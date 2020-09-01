Free Downtown Parking Extended in Leesburg

A promotion established by the town government at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue through the end of the year.

The free downtown parking promotion, put in place by Town Manager Kaj Dentler in mid-March, will continue through the end of the calendar year. It was one of Dentler’s first actions following the Town Council’s declaration of a local emergency related to the pandemic. Since then, there have been no parking fees collected at the Town Hall parking garage, Loudoun Street lot, or at the on-street parking meters.

The free parking promotion was set to expire Sept. 8. The decision to extend it through year’s end was made to continue supporting local businesses, Dentler said.

He said Tuesday the intent is to resume the paid parking program in the new year. Historically, the town government has run a free downtown parking promotion from Thanksgiving through the New Year’s holiday.