Investigation Finds Confusion, Delay in June 4 Drowning Response

Call transfers, confusion, miscommunication and even boat motor problems characterized the response to 911 calls for help the afternoon that 16-year-old Fitz Thomas drowned near Confluence Park—all described in a 77-page report released Monday.

The name of the report, the Perdido Bay Terrace Significant Incident Review, is emblematic of one the biggest problems that delayed the response—Perdido Bay Terrace is simply the nearest road to the site of the drowning, which happened at the mouth of the Goose Creek at Confluence Park in the River Creek neighborhood. But with no specific address to point to, and some Loudoun features apparently not in their location database, dispatchers struggled to find 911 callers.

The first call, answered in Montgomery County, MD, went out at 5:48 p.m., according to the report. Montgomery dispatched units shortly thereafter. But it wasn’t until 6:18 p.m. that Loudoun dispatchers sent help, and those crews didn’t arrive until 6:23—more than half an hour after the first 911 calls were placed.

During that time, calls were transferred back and forth between Loudoun and Montgomery, dispatchers didn’t seem to know Loudoun landmarks, and first responders went looking on the wrong side of the Potomac River. Cell phone calls, which are automatically directed to the nearest emergency communications center, were connected to both sides of the river, and often those callers were then transferred the other side by dispatchers.

From the very first call, according to the report, a Montgomery County dispatcher was able to determine that the calls were coming from the mouth of the Goose Creek, near Confluence Park. Because the Potomac River is considered to be Maryland jurisdiction, Montgomery County began sending units, and Loudoun was not immediately involved.

In fact, before Loudoun began its response, at 6:05 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatcher called into the Loudoun Emergency Communications Center to tell them about the response.

“They originated at the River Creek Country Club, which is your side, right?”said a Montgomery County dispatcher. The Loudoun dispatcher replied that it was, and asked if Loudoun should respond as well, but the Montgomery dispatcher waved them off, saying, “I am just giving you a heads up, kind of, in case you get a call, too.”

The Loudoun dispatcher said she would notify the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, but according to the report, there is no evidence that happened.

The first 911 call into Loudoun came at 6:06. Callers were already distressed and frustrated that help had not yet come, telling the Loudoun dispatcher: “We can see them from across the Potomac.” But Loudoun dispatchers still did not send Loudoun units; according to the report, because Confluence Park is privately owned, it was not in the emergency responders’ location database. It has since been added. Without a specific request from Montgomery County for help, they continued to defer to Maryland’s jurisdictional boundary, although Thomas may in fact have been in the Goose Creek, within Loudoun’s boundaries.

On another call happening at the same time, a Loudoun dispatcher told a caller “just so you know, since he is in the river, that’s in Montgomery, so I do have to transfer you,” and connected to a Montgomery dispatcher.

“River Creek, Confluence Park, River Creek community in Leesburg, not on the Maryland side,” the caller responded. “The EMS is across the river. We can see them. They’re on the wrong side of the river. We are in Goose Creek on the Leesburg side in between River Creek community and Lansdowne community.”

In the minutes that followed, the confusion among dispatchers continued as they struggled to pin down the incident’s location. With multiple calls happening at the same time, once again, a Montgomery dispatcher would tell a Loudoun dispatcher their help was not needed. Loudoun dispatchers were still unable to ascertain the location despite information from callers.

Without a street address, dispatchers simply sent units to the nearest road, Perdido Bay Terrace. 911 callers met them on the road. When they arrived, Fitz had already been found in the water and taken to shore, but good Samaritans and later first responders were unable to revive him.

At 6:24 p.m., one of the boats Montgomery County had dispatched reported motor trouble and asked for help getting back to shore.

The report highlighted a number of holes in Loudoun and Montgomery County’s 911 response. The report sites confusion with call transfers, low staffing levels, and personnel who “did not listen as effectively as they should have when 9-1-1 callers pointed out that fire/rescue units were on the wrong side of the Potomac.”

“Staff were pre-disposed to defer jurisdiction to Montgomery County because of that County’s general authority over the Potomac River,” the report states. “However, had a policy been in place that provided LCFR-ECC (Loudoun County Fire Rescue Emergency Communications Center) staff the authority to send resources to an incident even when response may be the responsibility of another jurisdiction, some of the delay in dispatching Loudoun County resources might have been avoided.”

Some changes have already been implemented between the two county agencies. First responders from both sides are now sent immediately to any Potomac River events, and Montgomery County will be conferenced into all calls about incidents on the Potomac, since Maryland has water rescue crews stationed strategically along the river.

The two counties will also ask the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Senior Operations Chiefs Committee and Technical Rescue Subcommittee to revise the guidelines for cooperation among jurisdictions, including possibly shifting some responses to Loudoun if there are units closer to incidents on the Virginia side of the river.

The review team also recommended a county-wide review of common place names to make sure the county’s Computer-Aided Dispatch systems are updated, new policies that let dispatchers send units to a general area to investigate an incident, and updates to policies and procedures, including developing a comprehensive LCFR-ECC Communications Manual.

They also recommended more staffing, new training, and mandatory regular briefings at the beginning of each communications center shift.

Supervisors will hear the report at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 1.

