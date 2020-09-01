Letter: Avis Renshaw, Lost Corner Farm

Editor: The preservation of Loudoun’s prime ag soils is important to every Loudouner.

Reliable local food production capacity just became alarmingly clear as the current pandemic has revealed how fragile the national and global farming and food distribution systems can be.

Loudoun has prime soils and they are not just good dirt, they are part of a resilientecosystem that is capable of growing a myriadof different crops and supporting a plethora of farming activities.The definition of prime soils applies not only to rich soil structure, but to annual rainfall, the water retention and drainability of the soil, and the ability of the soil to bounce back from drought or flooding.Loudoun’sprime soils make Loudoun very special and important notjust within Virginia, but to the entire U.S.Prime soilsare not common nor can they be manufactured.Their local protection translates to insurance that local foods can be grown right here in Loudoun to meet the needs of Loudoun residents.

A society’s forethought to preserve, and vigilancein maintaining, necessary crop and herd lands is essential for the health of its members.Itis imperative to protect our abilityto feed ourselves.

Our family farm saw its CSA subscriptions double this season because of supermarket scarcity during the pandemic. Our new customers areappreciating the quantityandquality of “Loudoun Grown.”

Loudoun farmers are rising to the current challenge for more production on good soil, will the Board of Supervisors guarantee that nextgeneration farmers will be able to farm Loudoun’s prime soils in the future?

Avis Renshaw, Lost Corner Farm

Vice President Loudoun Farm Bureau