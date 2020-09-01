Loudoun Supervisors to Consider Public Property Gun Ban

Supervisors will consider tonight, Sept. 1, whether to launch work to keep guns out of publicly owned spaces like county government buildings, libraries, recreation centers, and parks.

The county was granted the authority to do so during the latest General Assembly session. At least three other Northern Virginia localities have already begun implementing this new rule—Alexandria has already adopted an ordinance, and Arlington and Fairfax Counties are in the process.

The proposal has attracted fresh demonstrations.

On Sunday, Loudoun Moms Demand Action held a rally in Leesburg urging supervisors to use their new authority.

Organizers said they held the event Sunday, and not the day of the meeting, to avoid attracting armed counterdemonstrators to an event where participants had brought their children.

“Loudoun residents should be free to utilize government buildings, take their kids to parks, playgrounds and rec centers without having to worry about concealed firearms,” said Elizabeth Coppage. “We know that allowing firearms in places where children play, at festivals, or crowded demonstrations puts us all at risk.”

“Today we stand to tell the county, the state and the country that we believe citizens have the right to go to park, public and private preschools, public buildings, such as libraries and recreational centers, public meetings and to permitted events without fear that they will be the victim s of a Virginia Beach or Las Vegas mass shooting,” said Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian). She said she will ask her colleagues to begin the work of creating the new rule Tuesday night.

A pro-gun rally is planned during the Board of Supervisors meeting this evening at 5 p.m.