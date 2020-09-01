Loudoun Supervisors to Consider Public Property Gun Ban
Supervisors will consider tonight, Sept. 1, whether to launch work to keep guns out of publicly owned spaces like county government buildings, libraries, recreation centers, and parks.
The county was granted the authority to do so during the latest General Assembly session. At least three other Northern Virginia localities have already begun implementing this new rule—Alexandria has already adopted an ordinance, and Arlington and Fairfax Counties are in the process.
The proposal has attracted fresh demonstrations.
On Sunday, Loudoun Moms Demand Action held a rally in Leesburg urging supervisors to use their new authority.
Organizers said they held the event Sunday, and not the day of the meeting, to avoid attracting armed counterdemonstrators to an event where participants had brought their children.
“Loudoun residents should be free to utilize government buildings, take their kids to parks, playgrounds and rec centers without having to worry about concealed firearms,” said Elizabeth Coppage. “We know that allowing firearms in places where children play, at festivals, or crowded demonstrations puts us all at risk.”
“Today we stand to tell the county, the state and the country that we believe citizens have the right to go to park, public and private preschools, public buildings, such as libraries and recreational centers, public meetings and to permitted events without fear that they will be the victim s of a Virginia Beach or Las Vegas mass shooting,” said Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian). She said she will ask her colleagues to begin the work of creating the new rule Tuesday night.
A pro-gun rally is planned during the Board of Supervisors meeting this evening at 5 p.m.
2 thoughts on “Loudoun Supervisors to Consider Public Property Gun Ban”
It is clear that Ms. Coppage and Ms. Briskman live in an alternate reality. Posting a “no guns” sign does not make anyone safer in a library or park or festival or demonstration. In fact banning self-defense makes everyone defenseless and more vulnerable to criminals who will now be certain that all patrons in these locations are unarmed and easy victims.
Remember the woman who was mugged on the WO&D trail? How about the woman attacked at Ida Lee? Were they safe? Would they be safer with a “no guns” policy that criminals would simply ignore just like the laws against mugging and armed robbery and breaking and entering?
Remember Katherine Nixon who was gunned down in a public building in Virginia Beach? She couldn’t protect her life that day due to such a “no gun” policy. She was defenseless against her murderer who broke several laws that day and very likely would not have been concerned about a “no gun” policy.
If you have been to a park or library or county office in the last few years you were probably in the presence of a responsibly armed citizen. And you never knew it. And you managed to survive that “close encounter.”
All citizens have a right to keep and bear arms to insure their own safety. The police aren’t everywhere at once. The police have no legal duty to protect you anywhere under any circumstances. You are your own first responder. If you abrogate that responsibility, you are placing yourself at the mercy of every criminal who crosses your path.
“we believe citizens have the right to go to park, public and private preschools, public buildings, such as libraries and recreational centers, public meetings and to permitted events without fear that they will be the victim s of a Virginia Beach or Las Vegas mass shooting”
Every single time I read a Briskman quote is a giant facepalm moment.
The Las Vegas shooting was done from a hotel room, so nothing such a measure would have even addressed, much less avoided.
But even more cringeworthy: it was already illegal to carry on Virginia Beach city property. In other words, the only thing Briskman did by saying that was to prove that such measures don’t actually prevent shootings.
Each time I read a Briskman quote, I am convinced a little bit more that she is simply incapable of rational thought. How did she get elected i the first place?