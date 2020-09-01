State Police Investigate Fatal Rt. 15 Crash

The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early this morning on Rt. 15 north of Leesburg.

According to the report, the crash happened at 12:50 a.m. Sept. 1 in the 15200 block of James Monroe Highway in Lucketts. Three vehicles were involved and there was one confirmed fatality.

The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.The road fully reopened to traffic shortly before 8 a.m.