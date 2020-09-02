Benjamin H. Honemond, 91

Benjamin H. Honemond, Sr. age 91 of Dickerson, Maryland, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital, Rockville, Maryland.

He was the beloved husband of Margaret Ella Juanita Fisher Honemond. He was the son of the late Eudora M. Honemond.

He leaves to treasure his memory; his devoted wife Juanita; seven children, Hope V. Custis (Harvey) of Germantown, MD, Carole S. Johnson (Matthew) of Germantown, MD, Sheila P. Pollard (Raimund) of Abbeville, SC, Benjamin H. Honemond, Jr. of Dickerson, MD, Gary B. Honemond (Wanda) of Dover, PA,

Crystal B. Pruitt of Beallsville, MD, Cheryl R. Williams (Edward) of Dickerson, MD, and one sister-in-law Ethel Honemond. He is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son James M. Honemond, one brother Sherman Plummer, and one son-in-law Frederick Pruitt.

Services will be held privately.

